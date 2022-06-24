Man taken into custody after toddler shot, critically hurt: Brunswick police

A man was taken into custody Friday after a toddler was shot last week in Brunswick and critically injured, authorities said.

The Brunswick Police Department said police responded around 10:30 p.m. June 17 to Southeast Georgia Health System, where a 2-year-old boy was dropped off at the emergency room in a private vehicle. Police said the toddler had been shot.

Investigators said they learned that the shooting happened at a home on Ellis Street. According to investigators, witnesses said Aaron Holland was visiting the residence when he began shooting from inside a bathroom and the toddler was struck by gunfire.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said, there were several adults, as well as four children under the age of 10, at the home.

The 2-year-old was eventually taken to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition, police said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Police Department, Holland, 23, turned himself in to police and was taken into custody. The Police Department said he is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and four counts of aggravated assault.

As of Friday, according to the Police Department, the child remained in critical condition but was recovering.