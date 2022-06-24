Roe v. Wade ruling sparks demonstration outside Duval County Courthouse

Americans are reacting with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Americans are reacting with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Friday afternoon, demonstrators gathered for a rally outside the Duval County Courthouse. The demonstration later moved through the streets of downtown.

Hundreds of people are now marching through the streets of downtown Jacksonville protesting the #SupremeCourt’s decision to overrule #RoeVsWade @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/JOGO8E2V3K — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) June 24, 2022

The chasm over the issue is on full display: Abortion rights supporters are condemning the decision as cruel and calling it a dark day in history. Abortion foes say it will save countless lives.

In its ruling, the high court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion that has stood for a half-century, instead leaving the issue up to the states. Roughly half are likely to ban the procedure.

The abortion issue is expected to galvanize voters on both sides in the fall elections. In Alabama, the state’s three abortion clinics stopped performing the procedure for fear providers would now be prosecuted under a law dating to 1951.