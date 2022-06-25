Are you or your family reconsidering any future plans in wake of Justice Clarence Thomas’ comments?

FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court legalized gay marriage nationwide. Court documents show the state of Alaska for years maintains a discriminatory policy that denied some same-sex spouses benefits by wrongly claiming gay marriage was not recognized in Alaska, long after courts ordered they be recognized. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century.

The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Advocates of abortion rights have warned that a decision overturning Roe also would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and even potentially, contraception.

In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion, but in a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.

Ad

With LGBTQ advocates concerned that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry, News4JAX wondered if Thomas’ comments are making any couples reconsider or speed up their future plans.