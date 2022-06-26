Afraid same-sex marriage may be overturned next, this Jacksonville couple called their lawyer

David Bergeron and his husband Tony have been married for six years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, some say they fear same-sex marriage is next.

Watching a decades-old law being overturned struck fear into some same-sex couples. That’s because Justice Clarence Thomas called explicitly for other rulings to be revisited.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote, referring to decisions on contraception, sodomy and same-sex marriage. Obergefell v. Hodges established the right to same-sex marriage.

One Jacksonville couple News4JAX spoke with said while they are worried, they knew they had to take action.

David Bergeron and his husband Tony have been married for six years. That was a year after same-sex marriage became legal in 2015.

Bergeron said in the last few weeks he’s heard rumblings of Roe v. Wade being overturned. He said it made him reach out to his lawyer and do what he can to protect his marriage.

“Some of them are documents that protect us so that, our assets, if something happens to one of us and we’re not legally married, our assets, our home, our real estate, our retirement, I can go on and on, all of these are now protected with these documents,” David Bergeron said. “In our case, if our marriage isn’t recognized, the loss is Tony doesn’t get anything if something happens to me. It goes to my next of kin.”

Bergeron is encouraging other couples to do the same. He said it took him about two weeks to get those documents signed and made official.