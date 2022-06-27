Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for fraud, believes there are more victims

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested Benjamin Lyons for fraud. A post on social media read NCSO arrested Benjamin Lyons after a Yulee resident reported that they were scammed.

The victim reported that Lyons was working on his countertops and recommended having cabinet work done. The homeowner paid Lyons more than $1000 to order them, and Lyons never showed up with the cabinets.

The company Lyons was working for said they fired him due to other incidents of scamming customers.

If you are a victim of Lyons, call NCSO at 904-225-5174.