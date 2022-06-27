Report of ‘suspicious backpack’ triggers evacuation of FSCJ South Campus, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Florida State College at Jacksonville South Campus on Monday afternoon after they were notified about a “possible suspicious backpack,” according to police.

Lt. McCormick, with the Sheriff’s Office, said responding officers met with the school’s security team, and they chose out of an abundance of caution to evacuate. Police and security teams searched the campus.

“As a result of that search, nothing was found, and at this time we believe the threat to be false,” McCormick said.

He asked anyone with additional information to submit a tip to the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.