New Wolfson Children’s Heart Institute opens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning to mark the opening of the new Wolfson Children’s C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Heart Institute for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery patients.

The 20,000-square-foot clinic is located on the second floor of the 841 Building across the street from Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Prudential Drive campus and provides space for the collaboration and growth of children’s heart services.

According to Wolfson Children’s, the clinic houses pediatric cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiac intensivists, and other subspecialists providing outpatient and inpatient cardiovascular services.

“Children come from all over the greater Jacksonville area, South Georgia and from around the southeastern U.S. to access our cardiovascular services at Wolfson Children’s,” said Wolfson Children’s President Michael Aubin. “This new space will help us provide the optimal experience to all of our patients, who will benefit from having all of their providers in the same place.”

Tuesday’s event — which included hospital leadership, as well as pediatric cardiology, cardiac imaging, cardiac critical care and heart surgery teams — comes after construction began last summer.