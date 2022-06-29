Active shooter training class hosted by public safety office teaches ‘ultimate survival guide’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Safety Council will hold an active shooter and threat management class on Wednesday following several recent mass shootings around the country.

The NFSC said the class teaches people more than just how to respond during an attack, calling it more of an “ultimate survival guide.”

People will learn lookout signs for a suspicious or potential active shooter, the “run-hide-fight” concept, and how to stop life-threatening bleeding.

The two-hour class will be taught inside a classroom with an FBI-trained instructor with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Attendees will go over an emergency action plan that includes how to physically defend themselves and what to avoid.

The Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Florida Safety said there has been a high demand for this course since the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Ad

“We’ve already seen the enrollments increase and the interest increase in this particular class,” NFSC Chief Executive Officer Catherine Sutton said. “I wish we didn’t have to have it honestly. I wish every school child was safe.”

There have been at least 246 mass shootings through June 5 this year, according to data by the Gun Violence Archive, a gun control advocacy group that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.

According to FBI data, July is the busiest month for active shooters with Saturday being the most common day of the week to attack, the NFSC said.

The FBI encourages active shooter training along with tactics like run-hide-fight.

The class is from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday and is open to the public for $65 for members and $81.25 for non-members.

Ad

The council plans to host courses every month. To learn more or sign-up for the training you can visit the Northeast Florida Safety Council website.