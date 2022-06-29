Men sought in puppy theft from store at Orange Park Mall, deputies say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying two men they said are sought in connection to the theft of a puppy from a store at the Orange Park Mall.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened on the afternoon of June 6 at the Bff Puppies store.

Investigators said surveillance video showed one person enter the store and a second person walking in behind him shortly thereafter. They said both met up at a dog crate.

According to deputies, the second person walked over to an associate and caused a distraction while the other person opened the door of the crate, taking the puppy and walking out. The second person then followed, deputies said.

Deputies also shared a photo of a white Ford SUV.

Photo provided by Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to contact Deputy Harris by emailing or calling 904-264-6512. An anonymous tip can be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.