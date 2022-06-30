61-year-old dies in crash on Arlington Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed all westbound lanes of Arlington Expressway from Townsend Boulevard to the Southside Connector on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep Wrangler lost control, hitting a concrete traffic barrier and overturning. An occupant of the Jeep, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene.

Witnesses told FHP that another man was seen exiting the Jeep and running from the scene on foot.

“It is unknown who the driver is at this time as our investigation continues,” the FHP said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact authorities.