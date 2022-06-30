Less bang for your buck: Expect to pay more for July 4th fireworks

Business owners say higher prices for fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July are the result of inflation and supply chain issues.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Business owners say higher prices for fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July are the result of inflation and supply chain issues.

The prices vary from store to store, and of course, which type of firework you’re trying to buy. In other words, you might not notice a difference for sparklers -- but some of the big fireworks, like mortars, are a different story.

The higher prices weren’t stopping Zach Bristol.

“I own a business and I like to get my workers fireworks. Just something to celebrate because a lot of times they can’t afford them or don’t have access to them,” he said.

Inflation, supply chain issues and increased costs for shipping have led to the overall costs for businesses being up 35% across the fireworks industry, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

“I go for the big boxed ones,” Bristol said. “Like the ones with a bunch of different types of fireworks in it, you know, with Roman candles, sparklers, the ones that shoot in the air.”

Ad

Ronald Taylor says he’s not buying fireworks this year because of the impact he’s seeing from inflation overall.

“Just the cost of rent, food, everything,” he said. “It makes it tough.”

Taylor is a delivery driver for DoorDash, and he hopes that he’ll get to see other displays when he’s working over the holiday weekend.

“Everybody that bought fireworks is gonna be lighting them right in the area where I’m dropping them off food so that will be wonderful,” he said.

A stand we visited Wednesday night on Atlantic Boulevard said that, overall, its prices in particular have gone up about 20%.