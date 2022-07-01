Ascension St. Vincent’s facility in St. Johns to open doors in July

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Ascension St. Vincent’s plans to open its new hospital in St. Johns County on Wednesday — July 6.

The new facility will be located on I-95 at County Road 210. It’s been under construction since December 2020.

The hospital is said to have 56 beds, including eight beds in the intensive care unit.

Services offered at the hospital include emergency services, inpatient hospitalization, heart care, orthopedics and musculoskeletal care, general surgery, lab services and imaging.

It’s the fourth hospital under the St. Vincent’s name. Others include the locations in Riverside, the Southside and Clay County.