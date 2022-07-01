80º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Traffic Alert: Major crash blocks all lanes of I-95 at St. Marys Road in Camden County

At least 2 dead, additional 12 patients hospitalized for treatment.

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Traffic
Photo of crash on I-95.

At least two people are dead in a crash that’s closed lanes of traffic on I-95 in Camden County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At least 12 others have been hospitalized for injuries.

The crash is on I-95 south at St. Marys Road. Both northbound and southbound lanes have were blocked.

The crash occurred near the Georgia Welcome Center. Two semitrailers were involved, one of which is believed to be a moving truck, and multiple cars.

The nearby Kings Bay Naval Station is provided hospital assistance, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is also helping with the rescue efforts.

Click below for a live look from the Department of Transportation camera near the border.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning broadcast and multimedia journalist with 20 years experience.

email

facebook

twitter