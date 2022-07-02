4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.

Additional details as to what caused the crash were not immediately provided. JFRD first posted about the crash just after 8 p.m. and said driver should avoid the area and expect delays. Eastbound lanes of Normandy were closed.