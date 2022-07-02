75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Duval County, Crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.

Additional details as to what caused the crash were not immediately provided. JFRD first posted about the crash just after 8 p.m. and said driver should avoid the area and expect delays. Eastbound lanes of Normandy were closed.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.