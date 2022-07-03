77º

11-year-old girl, woman grazed by bullets at Georgia party, sheriff says

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects after an 11-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were grazed by bullets during a party on Saturday in Folkston, the county’s sheriff said.

According to Sheriff Robert Phillips, the two victims came to the Sheriff’s Office for assistance after they were injured.

Phillips said the 11-year-old was taken to Camden Medical Center to be checked out, but the woman refused treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating and suspects are being sought.

Phillips said more information will be released after arrests are made.

