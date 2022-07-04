Man dies in weekend boating collision in St. Johns County, FWC says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday confirmed that a man died in a boating crash over the weekend in St. Johns County.

According to the FWC, the boat was traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck Rattlesnake Island.

Three people were thrown from the boat on impact. A total of five people were on the boat.

A man died at the scene, the FWC said. Two others were hospitalized. The other two people were said to have minor injuries.