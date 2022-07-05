1 dead in crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday night in a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews are working a traffic accident in the 7800 block of Argyle Forest blvd involving multiple cars with two people trapped and a fatality…avoid the area. @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 5, 2022

Lt. Mana, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said that at about 9:15 p.m., a Nissan pickup was heading east on Argyle, while a Ford Mustang was leaving the Popeyes parking lot. Mana said the Mustang attempted to take a left onto Argyle, and the pickup collided with the Mustang.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 60s, sustained life-threatening injuries, Mana said. The driver of the Mustang, who was described as a young adult, died. A passenger in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed all lanes of the road.