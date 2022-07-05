2022 Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular: Watch it again here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (Click photo above to watch full, uncut fireworks show.)

Food, drinks, live music and games highlighted the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Riverfront Plaza.

Elliot Armstrong is a Jacksonville resident who planned to watch the fireworks show. He’s also a veteran.

“I fought for our freedom and I have a lot of military friends as well who are fighting for our country,” he told us. “I love seeing everyone come out here united as one, as we’re supposed to be.”

Naureen Choudhry said she traveled from Australia to celebrate July 4 with her family.

“We’re really looking forward to the fireworks tonight, but we hear that the concert is going to be pretty good. Jamming,” she said.

Rick and Angela Hemstreet were visiting from Punta Gorda.

“We just love the riverfront area,” Angela Hemstreet said.

Dawn Meyers said she’s been attending the celebration her whole life.

“The fireworks are what we’re really here for,” she said.

The celebration wasn’t just for adults -- there were many kid-friendly games as well to celebrate America’s 246th Independence Day.

Fireworks in the Nation’s Oldest City

St. Augustine was energized on this Fourth of July -- filled with fans of the city’s rich history and a love of the nation.

Elizabeth Fletcher and her family have been making the trip down from Georgia for the past six years.

“And our group gets bigger every year,” Fletcher said. “Love the fireworks, love Harry’s (Seafood Bar and Grille), love walking around, seeing the old town.”

We spoke with some lifelong St. Augustine locals — a family of Americans who say their passion for the nation and their city runs deep.

“We love our city. Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Tony Owens Jr. “Been around the world, military family. My father served in Vietnam, my sister retired Marine Corps, her husband retired Marine Corps. I’m a Marine — Army wife right there. We love our city.”