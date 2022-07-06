Man accused of drug, gun charges now faces manslaughter charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who has been behind bars in the Duval County jail on drug and gun charges is now facing a charge of manslaughter in connection to a drug case, documents show.

Brandon Ocampo, 21, has been in jail since his arrest in early April. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said prior to his arrest, there was an investigation into a drug overdose death, and now he’s accused of selling narcotics that led to someone’s death.

Police say Ocampo was known for using Instagram to help distribute illegal narcotics. Undercover detectives said they used Instagram to first contact Ocampo before eventually getting him to provide them with a phone number to hold regular conversations about selling pills.

Police say on April 7, Ocampo directed an undercover detective to come to his second-floor room at a motel on Philips Highway. And it was at the doorway of this room where, police say, investigators took an armed Ocampo into custody during a brief struggle.

A search warrant was requested, and when it was approved and signed, police say they found an assortment of different pills — some of which were believed to contain fentanyl. At the time of the drug bust, Ocampo already had a warrant for his arrest on charges of soliciting the illegal purchase of opioids.

Three months after Ocampo was arrested on drug and gun charges, detectives said they were able to link Ocampo to the sale of narcotics containing fentanyl, which led to someone’s fatal overdose.

Ocampo is scheduled to appear back in court next Thursday. His bond was set at $1.7 million.