Over 1,000 positions up for grabs during Jacksonville job fair on July 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for a change of pace? Well, grab your resume, put on your best smile, and put your best foot forward at the job fair hosted by Job News USA Wednesday.

The job fair is on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront on 1201 Riverplace Boulevard.

You will meet face-to-face with recruiters looking to fill over 1,000 positions for over 30 different companies in various such as health care, military, blue and white-collar positions and plenty more. They also are offering part-time to full-time positions, seasonal, entry-level and multiple shift opportunities. There’s something to fit everyone’s needs.

Click here to register for the event.

It’s recommended that you dress professionally, practice your personalized pitch, which summarizes your skills and experience, and have several copies of your resume on hand. There will be a free computer lab to research companies, apply for jobs and customize your resume. Also, Spanish bilingual assistants will be on-site available to help you and a potential employer.

Admission is free and free parking is available in the parking garage underneath the hotel.

If you can’t make this event, there will be another job fair on August 25.