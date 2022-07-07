Scarlett O’Hara’s co-owner says deal could not be made on lease: report

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In an interview with the Jacksonville Daily Record, the co-owner of the beloved Scarlett O’Hara’s restaurant and bar in St. Augustine said there were issues coming to terms with a new lease — and there’s a chance it might find a new home at some point.

Speaking with the Record, Jason Albertelli of StervStar, a bar management group, said the group couldn’t come to an agreement with the property owner. Scarlett’s, as well as the neighboring bar Dos Gatos, were both on the same lease and liquor license, and both closed up after the Fourth of July holiday.

“We couldn’t come to an agreement to extend our lease. That’s the kindest way I can say it,” Albertelli told the Record.

JDR notes that ServStar owns proprietary rights to the Scarlett O’Hara’s name, and it owns the furnishings, which will be stored.

Ad

“If we find the right venue we could relaunch it,” Albertelli added.

The Record report said ServStar operates a few bars at Jacksonville Beach and that employees of the St. Augustine bars were offered jobs at other locations, if they were willing to make the drive.

Scarlett’s closed its doors after 50 years in St. Augustine. A statement left on the front door reads in part:

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to close as a business, especially one with a long history such as Scarlett’s. As much as the stars aligned against us, as much as we fought, we still failed her and frankly my dear, that sucks. Anyway, good night Scarlett. We really did give a damn.”