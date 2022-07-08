‘His roar has faded away but lives on in our hearts’: Catty Shack Ranch’s lion Freddy dies at age 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catty Shack Ranch said goodbye Thursday to Freddy, a 17-year-old lion who was born with a neurological birth defect.

A statement from Catty Shack reads in part: “Catty Shack Ranch is known for providing a peaceful, loving environment as well as the best medical care for rescued lions and tigers. But there is one thing the wildlife sanctuary can’t prevent: old age.”

The sanctuary said that the lion often referred to by visitors as “King Freddy” lived an amazing life at the sanctuary, wobbling a little and taking extra time when getting up or down from his platform.

Curt LoGiudice, Catty Shack’s executive director, said it was part of what made him special.

“He didn’t know he had a disability and lived his best life every day,” LoGiudice said in a prepared statement.

Catty Shack said the lion’s condition recently deteriorated and he was having mobility issues.

Freddy’s condition deteriorated recently, and he was having mobility issues. The veterinarian tried what she could to improve his condition, but sometimes the illness wins.

“Freddy has always been a favorite at Catty Shack Ranch and the sanctuary will not be the same without him,” LoGiudice said in a statement. “It is OK, though, because Freddy had the best possible life with us. A life well lived. His roar has faded away but lives on in our hearts and the hearts of everyone who came to see King Freddy.”

Donations can be made to the sanctuary in honor of Freddy by visiting CattyShack.org/donate.