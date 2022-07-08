Tree down across entrance road temporarily closes Hanna Park, city says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large tree fell across the entrance road at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, landing on a car, according to a photo shared by the city of Jacksonville.

The city said the tree is blocking the entrance road, forcing the park to be temporarily closed until the tree can be removed.

The parks and recreation team is working to clear it Friday morning.

“Our apologies for this temporary inconvenience,” the city wrote on social media.