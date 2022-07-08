Woman shot by 2 people after argument at Northside convenience store, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting at a Northside convenience store.

According to JSO, the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Sprint Food Store on Harts Road.

Sgt. Harvey Baker said surveillance video showed an argument began in the store between three people. It then spilled into the parking lot where guns were drawn. According to JSO, a man and woman shot another woman. Officers said the store building and other property were also hit.

According to officers, the woman who was shot at ran to a nearby home and was then taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries to her “lower extremities” that were not life-threatening. The two shooters ran from the scene headed west and police believe they were likely picked up by someone.

Officers said the woman was wearing a gray tank top and the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was wearing a red shirt, red pants and a red hat.

JSO said investigators learned another man took himself to the hospital around the same time but said his condition is not known and it’s unclear if he’s connected to the Harts Road shooting.

If you know of anything regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.