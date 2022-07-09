19-year-old motorcyclist killed on US 17 in Orange Park, troopers say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old motorcycle rider from Green Cove Springs was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened at U.S. 17 and Holly Point Road in Orange Park at about 8:30 a.m.

FHP says a Ford Sedan being driven by a 67-year-old man was headed northbound on U.S. 17 and turned left onto Holly Point Road, into the path of the motorcycle that was traveling southbound on U.S. 17. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the right side of the sedan.

The driver of the car, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died from his injuries.