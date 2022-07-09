Man shot on Emerson Street, in critical condition, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the man was a passenger in a car and there were two others in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Around 2:30 this morning, the man was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, JSO reports.

All lanes are back open, police say the shooting happened near where drivers get on I-95.

Those left in the car told police someone in a different car started shooting at them.

JSO is currently investigating what happened leading up to the shooting.

Investigators do not have a description of the person they are looking for or the kind of car they are driving.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.