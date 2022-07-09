MOSH celebrates beloved alligator snapping turtle’s 56th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science and History held a birthday party Saturday for its alligator snapping turtle named Tonca.

The beloved turtle turned 56.

As part of the “snap-tastic” birthday celebration event from noon to 2 p.m., Tonca ventured out from his home in the Hixon Native Plant Courtyard and through the museum on Jacksonville’s Southbank for his annual weigh-in and checkup.

The Museum of Science and History shared this photo of its alligator snapping turtle named Tonca at his annual checkup in 1998. (Museum of Science and History)

As part of the annual birthday bash, guests of all ages were able to directly witness the support and care that MOSH provides to Tonca and his friends in the Naturalist Center every day.

In addition, the event, which was ticketed, included an animal show, ice cream and a chance to win MOSH merchandise.

In alignment with the museum’s summer exhibition, Dinosaur Explorer, the event also provided an opportunity for guests to learn about the links between species like the alligator snapping turtle and their prehistoric predecessors.

