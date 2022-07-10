Pandemic still taking a toll on students’ socio-emotional development, new data shows

Schools are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

According to federal data released this week, nearly 90% of U.S. public schools say the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the socio-emotional development of their students.

News4JAX asked Licensed Clinical Social Worker Lori Osachy how the pandemic could affect the way a child behaves in the classroom.

“Well, I think the pandemic has affected all of us and it’s been very stressful for everyone. Usually, the way kids handle their feelings of stress is by maybe acting out or having other behavioral issues,” said Lori Osachy, LCS.

More than 800 public schools K-12 participated in a survey conducted by the National Centers for Education Statistics.

83% of schools agreed that students’ behavioral development had been stunted.

72% say they saw a rise in chronic absenteeism where students missed at least 10% of the school days.

Osachy says schools temporarily shutting down and teacher shortages all play a role in students’ behaviors.

Ad

“Children need stability. So, when they lose somebody who is a mentor to them or who has been there every day it’s very stressful and disruptive to them.”

While school is out of the summer, Osachy advises parents to use this break as a reset.

“If kids need counseling, it’s a good time to get them some emotional support and to prepare them to go back,” Osachy added.

A time to prepare for a hopefully disruptive-free academic year.