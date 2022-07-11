The cost of postage for the USPS has gone up once again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Next time you go to the post office, you’re going to need to bring some extra change. As of yesterday, the United States Postal Service increased its prices for First-Class Mail.

According to the USPS website, “The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5 percent which is lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual inflation rate of 7.9 percent as of the end of February.”

In May, 2021, the cost of the Forever stamp increased from 55 cents to 58 cents.

The Forever stamp increased from 58 cents to 60 cents on Sunday, July 10.

The postcard stamp increased by four cents making the new total 44 cents.

The international one-ounce letter had the largest increase with a 10-cent jump from $1.30 to $1.40.

The U.S. Postal Service said the changes are due to inflation and increasing operating expenses.

The U.S. Postal Service proposed these changes in April, and they were approved in June.

You might also see price increases for special services products such as certified mail, post office box rental fees and money orders in the future.

For more information and to see other cost increases, visit faq.usps.com.