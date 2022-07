Eastbound and westbound lanes on Emerson Street are closed at the railroad tracks because of a crash with injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday near the Emerson and Philips Highway intersection, JSO said. There is a train stopped on the track, but it is unclear if it was involved in the accident.

Please seek alternative routes and use caution in this area.

News4JAX will provide updates as information develops.