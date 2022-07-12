Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce 2023 U.S. tour

(Manu Fernandez, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

The Boss is hitting the road next year, playing in three Florida cities on his 31 show U.S tour. Local fans of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will also have to hit the road to see him, since Jacksonville is not one of the stops.

The U.S. tour kicks off in Tampa February 1. The other two Florida stops are Orlando, February 5 and Hollywood, February 7. Springsteen will be hitting the stage with Stevie Van Zant, Max Weinberg, Patti Sciafla, Roy Bittan, Gary Tallent, Nils Lofgren and the rest of the band for the first time since 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 20.

On his website, Springsteen said, “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen previously in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”