Duval School Board votes in favor of student support service policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board on Monday night voted 7-0 in favor of a policy requiring employees to notify the parents of a student if there’s a change in that student’s support services.

The procedures guide reads in part:

“The State of Florida has determined that it is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their minor children. The State has further determined that certain information relating to a minor child should not be withheld, either inadvertently or purposefully, from their parent, including information relating to the minor child’s health, well-being, and education, while the minor child is in the custody of the school district.”

The document states that the board is required to notify a parent if there’s a change in the student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being and the school’s ability to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the student.

Ad

“Further, district personnel are required to encourage students to discuss issues relating to his or her well-being with his or her parent or to try and facilitate discussion of the issue with the parent,” the policy reads.

The move comes on the heels of the newly approved “Parental Rights in Education” law. As News4JAX has reported, advocates say the new policy could be harmful to LGBTQ+ students, who say the policy could make them feel as though they can’t disclose certain things.