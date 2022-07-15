Missing Jacksonville man, 80, found dead in his attic, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 80-year-old man was found dead in his attic, according to a missing persons report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sought help Thursday night in tracking down the man, who had last been seen Tuesday.

Less than three hours after JSO asked for the public’s help finding him, police announced that he had been found dead in his home in the Riverview neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville.

“Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information,” JSO said in a statement.

According to the missing persons report, which News4JAX obtained Friday, during a wellbeing check, JSO saw a ladder under the entrance to the man’s attic with the hatch cover open. Officers said they entered the attic, quickly searched with flashlights and saw nothing.

After exhausting efforts looking elsewhere, according to the report, detectives returned to the attic and did a more thorough search, where they found the man dead.

The report shows the case, which was described as “non-criminal,” has been cleared.

Editor’s note” Because he is no longer missing, News4JAX has removed the man’s name from the article.