Hole digging TikTok challenge creates deadly hazard for sea turtles, wildlife advocates warn

A social media trend is causing safety concerns for wildlife. The TikTok challenge encourages people to dig massive holes on beaches, which can be dangerous to sea turtles, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A social media trend is causing safety concerns for wildlife.

The TikTok challenge encourages people to dig massive holes on beaches, which can be dangerous to sea turtles, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Social media videos show people digging holes as deep as 6 feet.

Robbin Trindell, a biological administrator with the FWC, said this trend can be deadly for sea turtles, which are already an endangered species.

“You have to realize you are creating a potential death trap for these animals,” Trindell said. “We’ve had sea turtles die because they got stuck into a deep hole and they weren’t able to back out and they weren’t able to breathe.”

Florida is in the middle of its sea turtle nesting season. It’s this time of year when turtles lay their eggs on shore.

Loggerhead turtle hatchlings make their way down the beach (FWC photo by Tonya Long) (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Neptune Beach are all nesting sites.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol monitors these areas and found massive holes recently.

Ad

“We have buried what we call craters or couches, which are some 4 to 6 feet long and 2 to 3 feet wide and about 3 to 4 foot deep. We’ve seen a handful of those,” said Kevin Brown with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol.

The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol monitors these areas and found massive holes recently. (Provided by Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol)

Beaches in Central and South Florida are also recent targets of large holes.

It’s a trend that can make beaches dangerous for animals and humans who fall in, and wildlife advocates are urging people not to participate.