10 hours of violence: 2 die, 5 more injured in 5 separate shootings across city, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people died and five more people were hurt in five separate shootings reported across the Jacksonville area over a 10-hour span on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, officers were called to the first shooting that happened at a Quickway gas station near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night. JSO said it found three people that had been shot there.

The victims were all female, ages 22, 32, and 32 and were shot in the arm, leg and back, respectively. They are expected to recover. The victims reported they were standing with a crowd outside the gas station when shots rang out. According to JSO, the shooting is likely connected with a block party that took place earlier in the evening.

Investigators found evidence ranging throughout the intersection of 21st Street and Boulevard Street, causing the closure of the intersection for several hours.

No information on possible suspects was available at the time, according to JSO.

Just 15 minutes later, another shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. in the Cedar Hills Estates area.

JSO said it responded to the area of 3800 Blanding Boulevard and found a a 44-year-old man who was shot in the back.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover. Investigators said the victim was riding a bike on the street when he was shot. The man then walked to a gas station and called the police.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

A shooting, this time deadly, was reported at 12:29 a.m. on 2800 Wonderwood Lane in the Mayport area, according to JSO.

JSO said it found a man dead at the scene with one gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a condo community.

JSO said an argument or fight between the victim and another resident in that neighborhood happened before the shooting.

Police have detained several people in that investigation.

Now, investigators are trying to piece together what led to the argument and shooting.

A man in his 40s was found shot near Moncrief Road on Sunday morning but is expected to recover, JSO said. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Another deadly shooting was reported in the area of 8700 Southside Boulevard, according to JSO.

JSO showed up at 2:20 a.m. to Lakeside Apartment Complex on Southside Boulevard after reports of gunfire.

Police said a “young man,” possibly a teenager, was found shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there is no information on a possible suspect.

JSO said it is speaking with residents to see if any private surveillance video captured the shooting.

JSO said a man in his 40s was also found shot in the chest Sunday morning around 8 a.m. near Moncrief Road. The man was taken to the hospital for surgery but is expected to recover, JSO said. Investigators are now looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org), or via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.