66-year-old Middleburg man dies in crash, woman seriously injured: FHP

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old Middleburg man died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was driving a truck south on Carter Spencer Road around 7 a.m. when for unknown reasons the truck veered into the path of an SUV driven by a 49-year-old Tampa woman. The vehicles then collided head-on, FHP said, and the truck wound up in a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

No other details were released by FHP.