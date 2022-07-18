Boy, 13, accidentally shoots himself, 10-year-old brother, after playing with gun, JSO says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to two kids getting shot Sunday night after they got their hands on a gun in their home on San Pablo Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two young boys are recovering Monday after they got their hands on a gun and it went off.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 7:46 p.m. on San Pablo Road. The two boys, 13 and 10, were home alone at the Banyan Bay Apartment when the 13-year-old took a gun from a gun safe.

As he was holding the gun, he accidentally shot himself in the hand. The bullet went through his hand and hit his brother in the upper leg, according to JSO. Investigators believe the shooting was an accident.

Both boys were transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said Violent Crime detectives are investigating the incident.

So far this year, there were five unintentional shootings involving children in Florida, two of which happened in Jacksonville. None of the shootings were fatal.

The group Moms Demand Action plans to hold a community event in Jacksonville on August 6. It will offer information on secure gun storage as a part of its Be Smart Campaign.