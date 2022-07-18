Woman dead after wrong-way crash in Regency

Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Regency that blocked all northbound lanes for nearly five hours overnight Sunday on the Southside Connector near Trednick Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Regency that blocked all northbound lanes for nearly five hours overnight Sunday on the Southside Connector near Trednick Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 38-year-old woman was driving north on SR-113 around 11 p.m. when a driver going the wrong way hit the woman head-on.

The woman died from her injuries; the 70-year-old driver of the wrong-way car and his passenger suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported before midnight. Florida Highway Patrol opened the Southside Connector just after 4 a.m. Monday morning.