Woman arrested in St. Johns County, husband sought after Volusia County road rage altercation: authorities

A woman was taken into custody in St. Johns County and her husband is being sought after a road rage incident last week in Volusia County left a person injured, authorities said.

Around 12:40 p.m. Friday, police said, they responded to the area of West Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road in Edgewater, where an aggravated battery occurred as a result of a road rage altercation.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, a driver cut off another driver, and the two confronted each other. That’s when, the Police Department said, James Seiler, 41, pulled out a survey stake from the ground and struck the other person in the head, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Seiler then armed himself with a gun and fired multiple rounds, but no one was hit, police said.

“What he did was fire a couple rounds into the ground and then he fired several shots into the victim’s vehicle,” said Capt. Aaron Soltz, with the Police Department.

The person who was attacked told police that he protected himself and likely slashed his attacker, according to the Police Department.

“There was a point when he was able to produce a knife and use that for self-defense,” Soltz said.

On the left is a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Brittany Seiler, and on the right is a photo of James Seiler that was provided by the Edgewater Police Department. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Edgewater Police Department)

Seiler, who is believed to have suffered lacerations to his chest during the incident, and a woman then took off before officers arrived at the scene, the Police Department said. Police said he was driving a light silver, four-door 2019 Toyota Tundra with a temporary Florida license plate.

Police said that Seiler should be considered armed and dangerous. They said he has the following charges pending: aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

On Saturday, police announced that the pickup truck and the woman — identified as Seiler’s wife, Brittany Seiler — had been located in St. Johns County. Online jail records show that Brittany Seiler, 33, was booked around 11:15 p.m. Friday into the St. Johns County jail on a warrant out of Volusia County. As of Monday, she remained in jail, according to online jail records.

At last check, police had not announced that James Seiler had been found. As the search continues, anyone with information about the case is asked to call EPD at 386-424-2000 or 911.

News4JAX reached out to EPD and SJCSO on Monday and has not heard back.