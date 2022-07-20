Did you see it? SnapJAX captures amazing sunset

SnapJAX user 'mgood6245' took this amazing photo of the sunset in Jacksonville on Monday, July 19, 2022.

If you glanced outside this evening, you couldn’t miss the amazing sunset contrasted against a sky also filled with storm clouds.

Thanks to our News4JAX Insiders, our SnapJAX channel lit up with some amazing photos. We’d like to share some with everyone:

Meredith What a beautiful end to the day! 0 s 0

Redfish1964 0 s 0

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan explained why we see this kind of incredible sunsets this time of year: “We have entered our season of spectacular sunsets as July’s evening storms tend to linger, lasting longer, timing out all the way to sundown. As the sun ray’s cut close to the horizon, the sky’s colors turn orange/red/purple.”

LADYPNC A Beautiful Evening View 0 s 0

Dawn 0 s 0

Dawn 0 s 0

Andrea Walton Neon Pink Rainbow in Nocatee 0 s 2

VellyF A GIFT FROM HEAVEN ♥️ 0 s 1

Ashley1017 Wildest sunset I’ve ever seen!! 0 s 0

WyattSanders.com I went chasing the sunset but I got caught in the rain 0 s 1

LouInJax The whole yard was golden 0 s 1