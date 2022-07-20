Did you see it? SnapJAX captures amazing sunset

If you glanced outside this evening, you couldn’t miss the amazing sunset contrasted against a sky also filled with storm clouds.
Thanks to our News4JAX Insiders, our SnapJAX channel lit up with some amazing photos. We’d like to share some with everyone:
Meredith
What a beautiful end to the day!
Redfish1964
The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan explained why we see this kind of incredible sunsets this time of year: “We have entered our season of spectacular sunsets as July’s evening storms tend to linger, lasting longer, timing out all the way to sundown. As the sun ray’s cut close to the horizon, the sky’s colors turn orange/red/purple.”
LADYPNC
A Beautiful Evening View
Dawn
Andrea Walton
Neon Pink Rainbow in Nocatee
VellyF
A GIFT FROM HEAVEN ♥️
Ashley1017
Wildest sunset I’ve ever seen!!
WyattSanders.com
I went chasing the sunset but I got caught in the rain
LouInJax
The whole yard was golden
Josh Beauchamp
Fiery sky in eTown