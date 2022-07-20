76º

Did you see it? SnapJAX captures amazing sunset

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Tags: SnapJAX
SnapJAX user 'mgood6245' took this amazing photo of the sunset in Jacksonville on Monday, July 19, 2022. (WJXT)

If you glanced outside this evening, you couldn’t miss the amazing sunset contrasted against a sky also filled with storm clouds.

Thanks to our News4JAX Insiders, our SnapJAX channel lit up with some amazing photos. We’d like to share some with everyone:

Meredith

What a beautiful end to the day!

Orange Park
Redfish1964
St. Augustine

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan explained why we see this kind of incredible sunsets this time of year: “We have entered our season of spectacular sunsets as July’s evening storms tend to linger, lasting longer, timing out all the way to sundown. As the sun ray’s cut close to the horizon, the sky’s colors turn orange/red/purple.”

LADYPNC

A Beautiful Evening View

Jacksonville
Dawn
Jacksonville
Dawn
Jacksonville
Andrea Walton

Neon Pink Rainbow in Nocatee

Nocatee
VellyF

A GIFT FROM HEAVEN ♥️

Orange Park
Ashley1017

Wildest sunset I’ve ever seen!!

Jacksonville
WyattSanders.com

I went chasing the sunset but I got caught in the rain

Jacksonville
LouInJax

The whole yard was golden

Jacksonville
Josh Beauchamp

Fiery sky in eTown

Jacksonville

