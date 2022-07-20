Free car seat safety check event to be held at St. Augustine Beach Police Department

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department and the St. Johns County Tax Collector’s Office will host a free car seat safety check event this weekend.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23, at the Police Department at 2300 A1A South.

It’s part of Project Buckle Up, which aims to educate and assist parents and caregivers in St. Johns County with the proper installation and use of child passenger safety restraints and promote passenger safety, police said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 608 child passengers age 12 and younger died in car crashes and more than 91,000 were injured. “Of the children 12 and younger who died in a crash (for whom restraint use was known), 38% were not buckled up,” the CDC said.