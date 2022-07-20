Rep. Rutherford votes ‘no’ on codifying same-sex, interracial marriage into law, Florida Senator signals opposition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed H.B. 8404, titled the “Respect for Marriage Act”, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and replace it with a law that federally recognizes same-sex marriages and interracial marriages, as well as prohibit any state law that fails to uphold full marriage equality regardless of race or gender.

The bill passed with a 267-157 margin, receiving 100% support from Democrats and from 47 Republicans. Meanwhile, of the 157 Republicans who opposed the bill, 10 represent districts in Florida, and seven represent districts in Georgia.

News4JAX reached out to Rutherford and his office for an explanation for his vote, but did not receive a response as of this article’s publication. News4JAX also reached out to the campaigns of his primary challengers, Leigha Garner-Lopez and Mara Macie, but did not receive a response as of publication.

When asked by reporters about how he intends to vote on the measure should it reach a vote in his chamber, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said lawmakers should be focusing on gas prices and “the things that are urgently affecting the American people.”

On Wednesday, Rubio told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju that he intends to vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”

Marco Rubio told me that he is a NO on House’s same-sex marriage bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 20, 2022

On Wednesday, after Rubio called the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act a “stupid waste of time” and said he would be voting against the bill in the Senate, former Orlando Police Chief and candidate for U.S. Senate Congresswoman Val Demings released the following statement:

“It is embarrassing that Senator Marco Rubio of Florida would call a bipartisan effort to protect the freedom to marry who you love a ‘stupid waste of time.’ I thought marrying the person you love has always been a good thing? Marco Rubio has proven that he has no interest in representing and fighting for all Floridians. Florida deserves a United States Senator with a proven record of working to protect all people, not just their own political gain.” U.S. Senate Congresswoman Val Demings

News4JAX spoke with Cindy Hill-Nobles, President of PFLAG of Jacksonville, about the bill.

“We’re hopeful -- it was a bipartisan effort, which we’re very happy about that almost a quarter of Republicans crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats to protect marriage,” Nobles said. “Mr. Rutherford, voting no, was not surprising and disappointing. We still have in the state of Florida, a ban on same-sex marriage on the books, if Obergefell is overturned, we go back to the standing order in Florida, which is going to nullify tens of thousands of marriages and break apart families and no good can come of that.”

Many analysts are not confident in the bill’s chances of clearing the Senate chamber, as it would require 10 Republican votes to pass.