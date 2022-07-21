Mary Baer opens up about her personal journey with osteoporosis

I’ve always been “accident prone,” according to my big sisters. As the youngest of six, I was teased, but I have to admit I WAS always the one with a cast or a sling growing up.

I just figured I was more active than they were.

True or not, I did enjoy a childhood playing in the woods of rural southern Oregon where children either rode a dirt bike or a backyard horse or pony for fun. So that meant plenty of bumps and bruises.

I can count at least three brain concussions as a child, two broken arms, and crushed toes from horses’ big feet, of course!

Mary Baer is pictured at age 5. (Mary Baer)

Fast forward to my adult life and it’s not much different.

I’ve been fortunate enough to be healthy and active as I approach 60. I attribute that to my mom and dad who lived well into their 90s. But two years ago I realized it was time to get a bone density screening, as I started breaking my toes while rushing around doing chores in the house.

I also fractured my ribs in a mild fall while skiing with friends and then a broken shoulder really got my attention. Prior to that, a fall from my horse fractured my pelvis. All of this happened within about three years.

I went to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and should not have been surprised at my diagnosis, but it shook me: osteoporosis — the same thinning of the bones that my mom experienced. She learned to live with it, but it still took my breath away.

Mary Baer is pictured with her mother. (Mary Baer)

Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, an endocrinologist, helped me understand that I needed to start a treatment program — ASAP.

Unfortunately, in denial, I dragged my feet for six months. It took a friend, with the same diagnosis, to convince me that it’s NOT a life changer! She urged me to get back to Mayo and begin the process to build bone.

Now, two years into it, I’m actually making progress! Dr. Abate helped me decide which route of treatment to take.

For me, Prolia is making the difference. It’s a painless injection every six months.

Dr. Abate says I’m still in osteoporosis, but I’m almost out of it. I’ve gained about 5% in the spine and about 7% in my hips. She calls it “great news” and says, “You’ve done amazing!”

All I’ve done really is stay on Prolia — which I will do for 10 years. I’ve been making sure I do weight-bearing exercise, which is walking and lifting light weights, and I’m religious about my calcium intake. I drink almond milk daily and eat yogurt and dark green leafy veggies as much as possible, and EVERY night I take two calcium pills with vitamin D3 — that’s really important to help your bones absorb the calcium.

I’ve also hung up the ski boots.

I’m OK with that — although I might do a bunny hill at some point. Maybe not. ;)

But I DO still ride my horse. I know that might sound crazy, but even Dr. Abate says not to let osteoporosis define you. “You should still live your life,” she says. “Just be smart about how to protect yourself.”

I always wear a helmet. I don’t jump anymore. And I never ride alone.

And now I tell everyone I can: Please, get a bone density screening. It can strengthen your bones and lengthen your life!