Surfers at Jacksonville Beach help osprey to shore, viewer says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4JAX Insider took photos of what he said was an injured osprey that was helped to shore Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach.

The photos, he said, were taken at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. He said nearby surfers saw the osprey and helped the bird by using their boards. He said he didn’t witness what happened to the osprey that caused it to land in the ocean.

Once the bird was on the shore, authorities took custody of it, presumably to provide treatment.

The photos were taken by Donald Worzala, who is a regular contributor to SnapJAX.

Courtesy: Donald Worzala

Courtesy: Donald Worzala