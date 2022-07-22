Active search for ‘armed suspect’ near Jacksonville Zoo, JSO says; sources say police K-9 was shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating an “officer-involved incident” on the Northside.

The Sheriff’s Office said the active police scene is in the area of Zoo Parkway and Busch Drive. The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, which is in the area, announced it was temporarily closed.

“There continues to be an active search for an armed suspect in the area of Busch Drive and Zoo Parkway. We would ask that citizens stay out of the area - if in the area please shelter in place,” the JSO said in a tweet.

Multiple sources say the original incident took place on West 45th Street, where a suspect fired a gun and sped off, later crashing on Busch Drive. Sources said a police K-9 was shot and flown to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Officers outside the clinic told News4JAX the dog was expected to survive.

A source sent a photo of police at the animal clinic in Jacksonville Beach.

Scene at Jax Beach animal clinic.

News4JAX is working to gather additional information.

