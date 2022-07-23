86º

15-year-old in custody after taking 7 hostage in Oceanway home, police say

Ashley Harding, Reporter

An armed hostage situation ended peacefully Saturday morning in Oceanway. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after police said he took seven people, including children, hostage in an Oceanway home.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Seth Boone, is now facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Police said they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on Kaylor Lane after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

They got an arrest warrant and search warrant, and the JSO SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove Boone and seven hostages, which included both adults and children, from the home.

Police said it was not Boone’s home and they are working to determine his connection, if any, to the residence.

JSO said the neighborhood is secure.

A hostage situation was reported on Kaylor Lane on Saturday morning (WJXT)

