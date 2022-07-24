23-year-old ejected, hit by oncoming car, killed in St. Johns County car accident, FHP says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was killed after he was ejected and run over by an oncoming car in an overnight accident on I-95 South, 1.5 miles north of County Road 210, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to FHP.

According to a report, a 23-year-old, driving a Jeep, was traveling on I-95 South when the driver lost control, veering off the roadway to the left.

It is unclear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the front left of the car collided with the guardrail.

The momentum from the crash caused the car to rotate counter-clockwise.

The car then came to a final rest after overturning onto the guardrail in the center median, facing East.

All three passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to FHP.

During the crash, the front passenger was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the left lane of I-95 North.

According to FHP, a 32-year-old driving a second car was traveling northbound on I-95 in the left lane and traveled over the man from the initial crash.

He was killed.

The driver and the third passenger have minor injuries.

No one was hurt in the second vehicle.