Woman found dead in Northside apartment, JSO suspects foul play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, was found unresponsive inside a Northside apartment on Biscayne Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 5:30 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman at the Mission Pointe Apartment complex.

JFRD was called to the scene and the woman was pronounced dead, according to JSO.

According to JSO, foul play is involved and it appears to be an isolated incident.

Officers said they are early in the investigation. New4JAX will provide more information as the story develops.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency number 904-630-0500, the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org), or via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.