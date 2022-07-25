Babysitting rates: What are you paying?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Between rent, groceries and gas, seemingly everything is more expensive, and a survey revealed Floridians are having a hard time keeping up.

For some families that means cutting down on eating out, shopping and date nights. There’s one industry heavily impacted by inflation, but it won’t shock parents: babysitting.

What is the going rate right now to hire a babysitter per hour? Let us know below!

Please include the age of the child since babysitting rates may vary based on age.