Missing Child Alert: Jacksonville police searching for 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.
Travis McCrimager, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen getting off a JTA bus in the area of Dunn Avenue and Monaco Drive, according to police. He was reportedly wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and white slide sandals.
It’s unclear when he was last seen.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for McCrimager just before 4 p.m. Monday.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.
#JSO is searching for a #missing 13-year-old who is reported to be diagnosed with #Autism on the city's Northside. He was last seen getting off a #JTA bus in the 900 block of Dunn Ave. If you have seen Travis McCrimager, please call JSO at 630-0500. pic.twitter.com/YLv8AlVyCF— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 25, 2022