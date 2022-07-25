Missing Child Alert: Jacksonville police searching for 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old on the city’s Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Travis McCrimager, who is diagnosed with autism, was last seen getting off a JTA bus in the area of Dunn Avenue and Monaco Drive, according to police. He was reportedly wearing a white tank top, gray shorts and white slide sandals.

It’s unclear when he was last seen.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for McCrimager just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.